They may be two Louisiana icons but Boosie Badazz and NBA YoungBoy aren't friends. The rappers come from different generations of Hip Hop and while their fanbases can overlap, they have been at odds on wax. There was a time when the born and bred Baton Rouge artists were close, but on his track "I Hate YoungBoy," NBA mentioned the Rap veteran by saying: "Feel like Boosie don't even like me, b*tch, don't call my phone (F*ck you)."

Boosie returned with bars of his own on "I Don't Call Phones I Call Shots": "If you felt that way why didn't you call me on my phone number? / Don't speak on me no more, you know I don't go for that / Keep it real dog, you a hoe for that."

In a recent interview with VladTV, Boosie was questioned about why he opted to react on a track instead of giving YoungBoy a call.

"'Cause I don't wanna kill him," said Boosie. "So, I just wanted to say what I had to say. I ain't really promote the song. I just wanted to say what I had to say. But, it—I just felt like, I'll say what I had to say over the mic and that's it, you know? Like I said, my first and last time speaking on it. I was gon' say what I had to say, and that's it."

Vlad went through some of the lyrics and wanted to know about what led up to the releases. "I was just sayin' some p*ssy sh*t like he do. That's all I felt," answered Boosie. "I ain't even take that sh*t to heart, really." Watch Boosie explain his side of the story in detail below.