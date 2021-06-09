Thanks to Boosie Badazz's latest sit-down with DJ Vlad, the Hip-Hop community has been getting plenty of Boosie hot takes over the past couple of weeks. The outspoken rapper has touched on countless topics, such as Young Thug shouting him out on "Ski," Future's line about Lori Harvey on 42 Dugg's "Maybach," and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship.

Now, Boosie is continuing on with the theme of relationships and discussing interracial relationships in the Black community, specifically in regards to the ways that Black men and Black women go about dating white people.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

In an excerpt from his recent interview with DJ Vlad, Boosie Badazz talks about the different types of white people that Black women and Black men tend to pursue.

"A white man — you see him in the airport, he got the baddest Black b*tch you seen in three years," he jokes, "but the Black dude got a white girl look like mother f*cking Miss Piggy! I don't understand that sh*t. I swear to God...If we gone get the white girls, we gotta do better."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Onsite! (@its_onsite)

Elsewhere in the clip, Vlad and Boosie briefly discuss how colorism affects the Black community before touching on Sammy Sosa and Serena Williams' alleged skin bleaching.

"I like my beautiful Black women," Boosie states. "I posted Serena. Like, bruh. Serena, we need you right now. We need your face to be Black, like for real."

Stay tuned as more clips from Boosie Badazz's latest interview with DJ Vlad continue to roll in.