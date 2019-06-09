Boosie BadAzz has used social media to let loose on his thoughts once again, and this time around, he is going after American Airlines after experiencing what he claims to be racism at the hands of airline employees.

It was on Saturday the southern emcee took to Instagram, claiming that he was refused entry to board his scheduled aircraft by a worker even though he was allegedly given permission by the pilot to board. He added that the refusal caused him to miss an engagement, voicing nothing but disdain for American Airlines and its employees.

"American Airlines r racist, ignorant, bitch MFs, faggot ass fucks. I hope u bitches [and] y'all planes crash," he penned in an uploaded post to Instagram.

In a lengthy caption, he would go on to describe his experience, writing, "The man who just refused to let me get on the plane with my kids IS a bitch ass hater. If I ever see you again I’m gon spit n yo fucking face you bitch ass hater.The captain told you that we could be let on but you did not want us on because of your jealousy towards me .I MISS MY FUCKING POOL PARTY YOU BITCH ASS HOE . You jealous ,broke ass , pussy ass , bitchass faggot you deserve a bullet n yo fucking face you hoe ass RACIS BITCH. U look like a bitch ass mf . I BET YO KIDS suffer because of yo pussy ass. I BET THEY HUNGRY now cause of yo pussy ass .I HOPE I catch yo bitch ass out this airport one day u fuck nigga.how did GOD let yo bitch ass live so long?"

The remainder of his rant turns into a rather comical diatribe which Boosie criticizing the company's aircrafts, lack of proper amenities and high fares: "American Airlines is a fuck ship , THEY ALWAYS DELAYED , THE PLANES ALWAYS SHAKING, FIRST CLASS TREATMENT IS BULLSHIT , THEY BARELY HAVE TVS ON THIS BULLSHIT ASS PLANE N THEY HIGH AS FUCK."

A rep for the company has since told XXL that they are aware of Boosie's allegations and have launched an investigation into his experience, even reviewing camera footage.

It is representative LaKesha Brown who adds that the rapper was denied entry on the plane, but only because the aircraft gate was already closed, which is standard procedure.

Brown adds that Boosie was immediately booked for the next flight to his destination after missing his initial one.