Boosie Badazz Returns With His New Project "Talk Dat Sh*t"

Aron A.
November 14, 2019 17:09
Talk Dat Sh*t
Boosie Badazz

Boosie Badazz is back in action.


Boosie Badazz has continued to keep the streets hot with each project. This year, he's already dropped off a joint project with Zaytoven which was fire from top to bottom. Now, he returns with his latest project, Talk Dat Shit. Strapped up with eighteen tracks in total, his latest project drops on his 36th birthday. The rapper keeps things to a minimum in terms of guest appearances but the rising star Mulatto does feature on "Nasty Nasty." The rapper's new project was initially led with the single, "Southside Baby" which he followed up with the deeply personal record, "Another Chance" that he recently released a music video for. 

With the new project out, make sure to peep it in its entirety and sound off with your thoughts in the comments. 

Boosie Badazz mulatto
