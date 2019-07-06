The lawsuit involving Boosie Badazz and a security guard didn't turn out well for the rapper. We previously reported about an altercation between the rapper and a man named Glen Kerley that took place back in April 2017. The guard stated in his lawsuit that he attempted to escort Boosie and his friends out of the mall but Kerley claimed they became aggressive. Reports stated that a fight ensued and Kerley said that he was repeatedly punched, however, in the melee he maced Boosie. The guard also stated that he needed medical attention and was taken to a local hospital for treatment after being dragged across the ground and beaten.

Boosie and Kerley were battling it out in court and the rapper denied any wrongdoing. Yet, a default judgment was issued in favor of Kerley because a judge claimed that Boosie failed to show up to his court dates. The rapper took to social media to voice his outrage, accusing the system of racism. "THAT IS BULLSH*T TALKING BOUT I MISSED COURT," the rapper wrote. "I WAS NEVER NOTIFIED TO COME TO COURT, 'NEVER'. NOBODY NEVER GAVE ME NOT ONE COURT NOTICE. THIS IS A RACIST PLOT TO TRY N TAKE ME DIWN."

"THIS MAN CHASED ME DOWN N MASED ME N FRONT MY DAUGHTER N FAMILY N YALL WANT ME TO PAY HIM," Boosie continued. "Why would I miss court? THESE PEOPLE R FULL OF EVIL N DECEIT. WE WILL BE AT THE COURTHOUSE STANDING UP FOR MY RIGHTS AND ANY OTHER HUMAN BEING WHOS TARGETED N ATTACKED MY SECURITY N POLICE OFFICERS. THIS IS JUST WRONG. I WILL BE APPEALING THIS MONDAY."

Kerley was awarded over $233K. Boosie has asked fans to join him in his "Justice For Boosie Family Walk."