Boosie Badazz reacting to things will always be a social media favorite. After he called out Mark Zuckerberg (or, as he called him, Mark Zuckinburger) for banning his Instagram account, the star went viral on Twitter with people laughing with at the rapper for thinking he could get away with violating literally every rule the social network had instated.

Now, he's reacting to something much more positive: Kim Kardashian West's potential involvement in the effort to get C-Murder out of prison.

As she continues to work toward getting falsely-imprisoned individuals out of prison, Kim tweeted that she was teaming up with Monica and a few others to fight for C-Murder's freedom.

"Today I’m teaming up with @MonicaDenise, @JessicaJackson and @EdyHaney to #FreeCoreyMiller," wrote the reality star on Twitter this weekend. "My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy."

After seeing the message, Boosie Badazz was impressed and, according to him, he's "got" Kim on everything if her mission succeeds.

"@kimkardashianwest If You Free CMurder I Got You For Life... That’s On Bleek," wrote Boosie in response, tagging the wrong account.

There has been a renewed effort to get Corey Miller out of prison after serving such a long time behind bars. Boosie is not the only person who would be eternally grateful to Kim Kardashian if she's able to help out Miller and his family.