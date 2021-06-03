As DJ Vlad and Boosie Badazz's latest interview continues to roll out little by little, the tenth and most recent segment finds Boosie and Vlad discussing how embarrassing it can be when people bring their private issues with family members and love interests to the public's attention. At the beginning of the clip, Vlad talks about how the culture both loves and criticizes the Kardashian family. He then asks Boosie how he would feel if his family was constantly being recorded.

"I know if I had cameras over here, Lord Jesus," Boosie says. "I would be ashamed."

Vlad then brings up an instance when one of Boosie's baby mothers shared a recording of one of their heated arguments, which prompted a good deal of laughter from the "Wipe Me Down" rapper. In an effort to keep the theme of blasting one's exes alive, Vlad then brings up Lori Harvey, who is someone that Boosie has plenty of hot takes about.



Upon Vlad asking him if he's heard Future's verse on 42 Dugg's "Maybach," Boosie can only get out a "Yeah" before immediately bursting out into laughter. After calming down a bit, the first thing he says is, "Man, Future. You know Future gon' drop them lines. Future a dog." For those who have not listened to 42 Dugg and Future's latest collaboration, Future drops the following lines mid-verse: "Magic City, I'm the owner/Tell Steve Harvey I don't want her."

Vlad then lets Boosie know that people online have been bashing Future for his remarks about his ex-girlfriend, and the Baton Rouge-born artist quickly comes to Future's defense.

"They mad cause Future slid," Boosie says. "And they mad cause Future made Lori Harvey one of the ones in the crayon box. That's what I call it: a crayon box. You been in my crayon box, you just got took out and colored."

Check out the full exchange below. The Lori Harvey talk begins near the 2:40-mark.

