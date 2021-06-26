On Friday (June 26), hundreds and thousands of people across the United States and the world tuned in to Derek Chauvin's sentencing. The former Minneapolis cop who is responsible for the death of George Floyd, which was one of the titular cases of racialized police violence that sparked mass protests across the country, received a 22 1/2 sentence after being found guilty on all three charges.

Reactions to his sentence were polarized. While some applauded prosecutors for making sure justice was secured for George Floyd, others criticized the brief 22-year sentence Chauvin received for murder. One such critic is Boosie Badazz, who took to Twitter to make it clear he did not agree with Chauvin's sentencing.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

"22 YEARS WTF HE WILL BE HOME [IN] 5-7 YEARS GOOD BEHAVIOR !!" penned Boosie on Friday shortly after the conclusion of the sentencing hearing. "F*CK THAT JUDGE HE SAID F*CK GEORGE FLOYD WITH THAT SENTENCING. F*CK THE JUSTICE SYSTEM !! THAT RACIST B*TCH [IN] HIS CELL SMILING RIGHT NOW #hopefully a inmate will..."

He continued in subsequent tweets, "[IN] DID YALL SEE CHAVELIN UGLY ASS MOMA UP THERE #b*tch GO HOME!! IT'S YO FAULT TOO HE CAME OUT YOU P*SSY. I KNOW YALL SAW THAT FAKE ASS ACTING ROLE SHE PUT UP THERE #BoldandtheBeautiful MOMA U DID YO THANG #uglyassb*tch #f*ckyoson."

Elsewhere, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles mother Tina Knowles-Lawson spoke out about her disappointment with the amount of jail time given to Derek Chauvin during Friday's sentencing hearing. "Very Disappointing!!" wrote the 67-year-old fashion designer on Instagram.

"My Godson was sentenced to 20 years for 2 ounces of marijuana he has been In Jail for 11 years. This man convicted of three charges He Murdered This man on TV before the world. And will only serve 15 ! The system has to change!" she finished.

What's your take?