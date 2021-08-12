He has been sending out his warning about his beliefs regarding gay culture being pushed upon children, and this latest Batman news has Boosie Badazz up in arms. Lil Nas X's recent BET Awards performance may have been applauded by the LGBTQIA+ community, but others weren't as impressed with the openly gay rapper-singer taking to the stage to kiss another man. Boosie Badazz surfaced to denounce the display, and now that Batman's sidekick Robin—well, Tim Drake, the third Robin—has been revealed to be bisexual, many comic fans are upset.

Boosie hasn't been able to share his posts on Instagram seeing as how his profiles continue to be deleted, so he ferociously tweeted about the news regarding Robin.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

"TOLD YALL SMH PROTECT YOUR CHILDREN FROM THE NEW WORLD ORDER," wrote the rapper along with a screenshot of an Instagram Story post that says, "Y'all pushing that gay sh*t on kids [facepalm emojis]." In another tweet, Boosie added, "YALL GO LISTEN TO ME BOOSIE ONE DAY [shurgging emoji] (watch yo kids)THEY GO BE KISSING ON THE NEXT EPISODE N GETTIN MARRIED ON THE SEASON FINALE lol."

Boosie collected his fair share of people who agreed with him, while others couldn't help but recall when he bragged about paying a prostitute to perform oral sex on his 12-year-old son. We're sure this isn't the last we've heard from Boosie on this topic. Check out Boosie Badazz's tweets below.