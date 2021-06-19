When it comes to parenting, there's no clear-cut way to handle it. Some parents like Cardi B and Offsetprefer to completely spoil their little ones, treating them to anything their little hearts desire. Some parents like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis instead choose to not gift their children in order to keep them humble.

Punishment is also another major point of contention for different parents. Boosie Badazz took to social media on Thursday (June 17) to let his followers in on how he disciplines his children. Sharing footage of himself during the ordeal, the Baton Rouge rapper punished his children for throwing water on friends and relatives who have visited his Louisiana property.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

"I wanna let everybody know, all my family, my cousins, y'all can come stay at my house, bruh," Boosie began in the clip. "Ain't gon' be no more water throwed on you by my kids. I know they been out of control, but I'm blues'ing them today. You see ’em? They walking the fence line. You see ’em?"