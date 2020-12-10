We'll soon hear Boosie Badazz share his harrowing experience of being shot in Dallas. The rapper has been on the mend since the incident, but Boosie has hardly been laying low. He's been spotted around the country in his wheelchair as he's made appearances at nightclubs and he's even stated he's ready to perform. Boosie is always chasing the bag, so it's not surprising that even a gunshot wouldn't slow him down, and it also looks like Boosie is ready to address the shooting, albeit on wax.

Yesterday (December 8), Boosie Badazz shared a video of himself on social media where he previewed some new music. In the clip, listeners can hear the rapper spit a few bars about keeping himself double strapped.

“B*tch, I keep a stick in the car ready for war b*tch / You know I’ma step on that boy / Stay silent no telling your boy/ Four-five protecting your boy / Ready and loyal, ready for war / Sup b*tch I’m the ultimate warrior," Boosie raps. “They tried to pop my head / Glock inside I’m poppin' back / They missed me, I was glad about that / I got inside and mobbed them back."

The track is called "Stick N Da Car" and Boosie shared in the caption of his post that it's set to drop next Friday (December 18). Check out a snippet of Boosie Badazz's upcoming single and let us know your thoughts.