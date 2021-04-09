We now know that Boosie Badazz is a fan of the remix to BRS Kash's "Throat Baby." The track is a breakout for the Atlanta artist and after it went viral on TikTok, Kash found himself with a platinum record and global audience that embraced his explicit single. Soon, he was re-upping the hit with a remix that featured artists like DaBaby and City Girls, and while it was well-received by fans, JT's line went viral.

While Boosie has been enjoying the "Throat Baby (Remix)," he had to give JT her props while also impersonating her in the process. "She say, 'I like to be f*cked like a slut.' The rawest line ever!" Boosie said in a clip shared by The Shade Room. "Man she ripped the whole CD. Made the rawest line on the remix. 'I like to be f*cked like a slut.'"

BRS Kash took note of Boosie's video and jumped in the comments. "[Crying laughing emoji] This Man Wild! But She Did Kill It," he wrote. There's no word on what JT thinks of Boosie's impression of her, but we're sure she's somewhere having a good laugh. Check out Boosie's clip below along with the remix to "Throat Baby."