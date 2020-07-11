There wasn't a chance in hell the rap community wasn't about to chime in on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's latest episode of Red Table Talk. Following a week and a half of rumors floating around the internet, Jada confirmed that she had a relationship with August Alsina while she and Will were on a "break." 50 Cent and Michael Blackson were among those who immediately roasted Will Smith while Meek Mill praised Jada for her honesty.

Boosie Badazz has also chimed in and whenever the Lousiana rapper has something to say, it's typically headline-worthy. This time is no different as he shared nothing but praise for August Alsina's relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, especially since August is a Lousiana native hailing from New Orleans.

"A LOUISIANA NIGGA WILL FUCK YO HOUSE HOLD UP. WE NOT GO SPARE YO BITCH LOL @augustalsina I SALUTE U NIGGA," he captioned his meme of Will Smith appearing to be on the verge of tears. "I was n love with @jadapinkettsmith as a kid too I woulda did the same."

He closed the post by inviting his fans to chime in with the best caption for the meme. "If we divorce I’m go air yo ass out with dirty laundry.

He ain’t the only one u fucked mf," Boosie added.

Check out his post below.