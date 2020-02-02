Boosie Badazz will fortunately not be spending any more time behind bars, as he recently copped a sweat plea deal for a weed case in Georgia and has successfully avoided jail time. According to official court documents from the Coweta County D.A.'s Office, Boosie has plead guilty to misdemeanour possession of marijuana. In exchange, prosecutors have dropped charges of possession of a controlled substance and failure to maintain lane. The deal requires that Boosie serve 6 months probation and play a $1,000 fine, but the rapper will thankfully not be serving anymore time. He had previously spent five years behind bars in Louisiana for drug charges and was released in 2014, serving out his parole until 2018.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Last April, Boosie was pulled over by cops for swerving lanes in his Dodge Charger and almost slamming into another vehicle. The officers discovered he had weed, a gun and more than $20k in cash in the car. He was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule one drug, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and failure to maintain a lane while driving. Boosie was never booked for firearm possession, though, likely because he had a license to carry, but he could have been looking at up to a year in a Georgia jail if convicted on all charges. According to TMZ, Boosie's plea deal has already been approved and signed off by a judge.