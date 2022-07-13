A Twitch chat with DJ Akademiks has caused havoc for T-Pain. This week, the autotune icon caught up with Akademiks for a casual conversation about all things pop culture, and during the discourse, T-Pain shared an opinion about Tupac Shakur that caught listeners by surprise. According to Pain, if Pac thrived during a social media-driven era, or in today's current culture of Hip Hop, he wouldn't have been as revered.

“Pac would’ve gotten killed sooner and he would’ve gotten his ass ate the f*ck up lyrically,” said T-Pain. “Lyricism-wise, Pac would’ve got ridiculously murdered. Bro, Pac was a crazy lyricist in our time because ain’t nobody else have no platform... If the platforms would’ve been what they are now, Pac would’ve been ate the f*ck up […] I’m just saying what we look at as Pac’s greatest lyrics, right, is peanuts to what we hear today.”





After portions of T-Pain's comments on Shakur went viral, the backlash was swift—and he's even taken flack from his peers. Boosie Badazz was among those who fiercely disagreed with Pain's take on the late Rap icon, and he took to Twitter to issue a response.

"2Pac was a great lyricist [exclamation emoji] U probably wouldn’t understand him if u never been through the struggles that this world brings !! @TPAIN I disagree [green check mark] the lyrics n songs these days last a couple years n there gone because they don’t have meaning .The lyrics don’t touch your heart."

"I dont like when y’all sh*t on 2Pac.If he was living YALL wouldn’t step r talk about PAC n then death row n*ggasâ¼ï¸" he added. "Why PAC music still hittin n yo favorite lyricist Not ?"

Meanwhile, T-Pain seems to be taking the criticism in stride. Check it out below.







