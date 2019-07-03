New reports by XXL now indicate that Boosie Badazz was ordered to pay up following an incident which involved him getting pepper-sprayed by a security guard. According to the aforementioned news outlet, a U.S. District Judge ordered for Boosie to pay the security guard a total of $233,128.54 after the rapper failed to show up in court. Boosie was due in a hearing, but he did not respond to the court's demands for him to appear and so months after his lawyer dropped him in March. The security officer, whose name is Glen Kerley, was granted the sum based on a default judgment. We expect further details on this later.

Boosie Badazz was sued back in 2017 by a Mississippi mall security guard, Glen Kerley, for assault and battery. Kerley claims he tried to escort Boosie and his friends out of the mall after he kicked them out when they tried to enter the store. He alleged Boosie and his clique were refusing to leave and became aggressive. Kerley claims Boosie tried to instigate a fight with him but the security guard pepper sprayed the rapper. Although Kerley claims Boosie's crew began to punch him repeatedly afterward, he claims he didn't fight back. Kerley claims that was taken to the hospital after he was dragged across the cement during the attack. As a result, Kerley sued Boosie for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy and negligence.

[Via]