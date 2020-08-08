Before Quarantine Radio, Boosie Badazz arguably had the wildest Instagram Live during the quarantine. It was so wild, in fact, that Instagram actually had to issue a warning telling him to cool it. But in the wake of a pandemic that left thousands without jobs, we've witnessed the rise in OnlyFans. It's a contentious platform that plenty of people have used to gain some additional income. However, Boosie's used the opportunity to launch what could possibly be his version of Playboy.

Speaking to Vlad, once again, Boosie Badazz detailed the many ventures that he's involved in including his foray onto OnlyFans. While he won't be pulling a Safaree or a Casanova, Boosie is a self-described coach for the "Boosie Baddies."

"I'm doing what I do on Live," he said. "They eatin' pussy. Showerin'... I'm coachin'. They call me Boo Hefner. Vlad, you gon' sign on... $49.99. Pwussy."

Boosie said that his new venture into the world of adult content will give people access to what Instagram was not letting him do. "I'm coachin'. One girl, she catchin' a nut. I grab her leg, Vlad. I say, 'Don't you fuckin' run.' Nobody -- when you subscribe to my shit, this what you get! This ain't that pussy ass OnlyFans shit showin' water goin' down your nipple."

Check out Boosie's breakdown of his latest venture below.