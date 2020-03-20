Though beloved Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz has been known to be defiant, it would appear he's in the midst self-isolating like the rest of us. As we've already seen several prominent rappers struggling to retain sanity against cabin fever -- Cardi B and Offset the obsessive blunt roller come to mind -- it's no wonder Boosie has found himself on the quest for inspiration.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

As such, he's opened the floor for a massive deal -- fifty percent off a Boosie Badazz verse until the Coronavirus pandemic subsides. "Corona got a n***a in the house," says Boosie, via his favored platform of Instagram Live. "Half off them verses till the Corona over with, fuck that. Let's get it. Hit the number on the drop. You trying to get a hit from me? Half off all muthafuckin' verses till the Corona over with." Should you be interested in taking the Badazz one up on his offer, the following numbers have been made available -- serious inquiries only, no doubt -- via the IG embed below.

Given that many creatives have likely turned to their home studios in an attempt to craft the next great mixtape, perhaps a Boosie verse would be a worthwhile investment. Provided one's treasury can afford such an expense. In any case, it remains a wholesome gesture from the Badazz one, who was originally primed for a big year himself; it remains to be seen whether his joint project with YoungBoy Never Broke Again will arrive as originally planned.

Check out the announcement below, and most importantly, be safe out there.