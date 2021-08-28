Boosie Badazz says that he isn't canceling his "Boosie Bash" event being held in Baton Rouge at A.W. Mumford Stadium, Saturday, despite reports that Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana over the weekend. The state's governor, John Bel Edwards, recently warned that the storm is expected to reach Category 4 and be the worst to hit the area since the 1850s.

“No cancelation. We still on,” Boosie said on Instagram ahead of the event. “It’s a beautiful day. Just talked to Lil Baby just talked to Da Baby, they’re getting on a jet. Boosie Bash is still on. Y’all better bring y’all ass.”



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Ida is estimated to reach wind speeds of 140 miles per hour or more and Edwards expects flash flooding and power outages to be a serious concern.

"Your window of time is closing. It's rapidly closing," Edwards said, Saturday. "By the time you go to bed tonight, you need to be where you intend to ride this storm out and you need to be as prepared as you can be."

Baton Rouge's Mayor-President, Sharon Weston Broome, has also warned citizens to prepare to be bunkered down this weekend to ride out the storm.

[Via]