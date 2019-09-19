Leave it to Boosie Badazz to even attempt something like this. The Southern icon doesn't care about how people perceive him. He's not trying to appeal to a crowd that wouldn't normally know about him, which is what makes his behaviour so appealing. His IDGAF attitude is something that we wish we all had inside of us. The rapper, formerly known as Lil Boosie, has already made several comments about Tekashi 6ix9ine and his current trial. When he was personally being targeted by the feds, Boosie promised that he would never rat out any of his homies -- even when he was facing the death penalty. Things worked out in his favour but, obviously, he has a lot to say about the rainbow-haired snitch. In fact, Boosie is even planning out an upcoming movie about the 23-year-old.



Already, the rapper is thinking of some graphic scenes for his visual project, noting that he wants to portray what he believes will go down with 6ix9ine in prison. "69 IS GOING TO BE GETTING FUCKED BY SOME GANGBANGERS IN MY MOVIE," wrote Badazz in a social post. "I NEED SOMEONE TO PLAY THE ROLE OF HIM N THE GANGBANGERS."

In case you know anybody with multicolour braids, let them know about this unique opportunity. Maybe 6ix9ine himself will be released from police custody soon so he can take this role on himself.

Will you be watching this?