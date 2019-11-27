Death, taxes, and Rihanna's lingerie photos. Few things in life are guaranteed but when a holiday is coming up, you best believe that the goddess of Planet Earth, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, will be dropping off some gems to promote the latest additions to her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. With Black Friday happening in just a few days, the Bajan beauty must be getting her photo studio ready with props, backgrounds, and tons of sexy lingerie for her fans to swoon over. Her successful venture in the fashion industry has paid dividends and, apparently, Boosie Badazz is a fan of what she's accomplished.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

For the last couple of years, we've been listening to the former Lil Boosie talk about how much he wants to get with Rihanna, explaining what would happen if she ever answered his direct messages. Well, it may have taken months but the rapper is back with more incessant lusting after the hottest woman on the planet.

Taking to Instagram, Boopac re-posted a photo of Rihanna in bed, wearing only her bra and captioned the image by shooting his shot once more. "IM GO TELL MY KIDS @badgalriri WAS MY FIRST," joked Boosie. "FUCK DAT."

Clearly, Boosie Badazz still feels some type of way about RiRi. Do you think he'll ever get his chance with her? They would certainly make an odd pairing.