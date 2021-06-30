There are few people out here that showed Bill Cosby unwavering support like Boosie Badazz. Cosby's had several notable supporters in the public eye that didn't bend on their opinion of America's Dad. One of them being Boosie Badazz. The Baton Rouge rapper's controversial take on the embattled comedian's sexual assault accusations did not pass without backlash but he remained firm on his stance.



Mark Davis/Getty Images

News of Bill Cosby's release from prison made headlines today after it was revealed that his conviction has been overturned. A technicality in the case ultimately became what helped Cosby get released from prison.

Boosie Badazz took to Twitter earlier today where he put Cosby's detractors on blast and doubled down on his claim that the accusers were lying. "YALL DONT JOIN BILL COSBY TEAM NOW," he wrote with winking emoji. "YALL WAS CLOWNING ME AT FIRST #fakeassworld#billfree THEM HOES LYIN #facts."

Immediately after the news emerged, Boosie took to Instagram where he offered a warm welcome to Cosby. "Just got the news, Bill Cosby free," he said. "Welcome home, Bill, boy, from Boosie Badazz. Fuck you mean, mane? God don't sleep. Yeah, corona hit, y'all still ain't wanna let the man out of jail. God don't sleep, mane."

Shortly after news of his release, Cosby issued a statement via Instagram where he doubled down on his innocence and thanked his supporters and the court.

"I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence. Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law," the statement reads. Check that out below.