If you're not following Boosie Badazz on Instagram, you're slacking. The legendary Baton Rouge rapper doesn't hold back his thoughts and feelings on the 'Gram. While it's probably not the greatest thing for his PR team, his fans definitely appreciate the humor he sprinkles in while documenting his real life. He's shared wise words about Starbucks' flaws in the breakfast game and assured gangstas across the world that there's no shame in admitting they cried during Lion King.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The 'Gram is also a place where Boosie Badazz celebrates fatherhood and shows off his kids. The rapper recently took to the 'Gram where he revealed he pulled up to her school to find Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Unfortunately, his daughter didn't receive any of the cereal.

"Lyric ain't get her Cinnamon Toast Crunch. I'm so mad because I wanted her Cinnamon Toast Crunch," he said. "Lyric is spoiled," he added." Lyric clearly wasn't with the slander as she refuted that she didn't don't he wanted the Cinnamon Toast Crunch that badly.

Just because he didn't get his Cinnamon Toast Crunch, doesn't mean he's bitter about it. The rapper also pulled up to the school to surprise his daughter's classmates with doughnuts. He shared another post on Instagram where he expressed his love for parenthood and being around for his kids. Check it out below.