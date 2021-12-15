Just three weeks ago, Boosie Badazz dropped off two full-length projects for his fans, Mississippi and Back 2 BR. Considering that he also released his independent film My Struggle earlier this fall, some would expect the controversial rapper to lay low for the rest of 2021, but Boosie Badazz already has a new stream of income in the works.

According to Complex, the Baton Rouge rapper claims to be a real-deal ordained minister. While that news alone is surprising, what's even more shocking is the price that he plans on charging people who want to hire him to officiate weddings.

In a new clip courtesy of The Shade Room, Boosie is seen showing off his official minister license from Universal Life Church Ministries. During the video, he announces that he's willing to offer wedding services for anywhere between $75,000 and $100,000.

"If you want Boosie to marry you, let me know," Boosie says. "If you want Boosie to marry you, I got my motherfuckin’ license. … Y’all holla at me. This my new thing. Big boss shit. $75K to $100K."

Check out the clip for yourself below.





Would you be willing to pay thousands of dollars to have Boosie Badazz officiate your wedding? Let us know in the comments how you feel about the Mississippi and Back 2 BR artist's new side hustle.

