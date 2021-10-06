He's been doing his best to say on Instagram, but Boosie Badazz continues to be thwarted at every turn. When Facebook and Instagram went down for the bulk of yesterday (October 4), Boosie said it was retribution for how they have been treating him. Officials made it clear that the rapper had been banned from the platform, but he continues to return with the hopes of flying under the radar for as long as possible.

Aside from his social media drama, Boosie has also suffered a setback after he was reportedly booted from the Legendz of the Streetz Tour with the likes of Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Trina, Lil Kim, and 2 Chainz. We previously reported on an altercation occurring during Boosie's set and later, there were rumors that his entourage trashed one of the arenas. Then, news circulated that there was a shooting at his afterparty in Baltimore.

Seemingly unfazed by the ongoing drama, Boosie returned to Twitter with a few encouraging thoughts. "GM.. DONT LET YOUR STRUGGLE CAUSE U TO FOLD!! KEEP GOIN U CANT BE STOPPED #WORDSFROMBOOSIE," he tweeted. Boosie also wanted to send a message of gratitude. "ITS SO MANY PEOPLE I DIDNT GET TO THANK FOR COMING TO MY MOVIE PREMIERE!! IF I FORGOT SORRY!!!! THANK U FOR SUPPORTIN #BOOSIE #BADAZZ MY STRUGGLE MOVIE OUT NOW!"

The rapper also gave a rotating view of his bedroom that included a massive bed, a seating area, a huge television screen, and all the amenities to make Boosie a happy man. Check it all out below.