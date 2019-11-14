Boosie Badazz Is Back With His New Song "Another Chance"

Boosie Badazz isn't going into 2019 without dropping another new song. Boosie announced his new project Talk Dat Shit which is due out this week. The rapper dropped off "Southside Baby" to kick off the campaign for the project but now, he takes it a little slow with his latest drop, "Another Chance." The rapper's new single is far more reflective than the first single. The song kicks off with Boosie dedicating the song to a fallen friend who died at the age of 17 in a car wreck. Boosie gets into his melodic bag on this one as he pays homage to everyone in his life who passed away. The rapper shares images of those he's lost and some video clips from his younger days throughout the visual.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm feelin' pain 'cause my n***a gone

This for my sis Tika, I'm wrong, I should've answered the phone

I wish my pops could see me make another song

I should've prayed a prayer to God that Pimp leave that syrup alone