Boosie Badazz Is Back With "Goat Talk"

Boosie Badazz has been on one hell of a roll this year when it came down to dropping music. Kicking off with Badazz 3.5, he continued his run with Talk Dat Shit and his joint project with Zaytoven, Bad Azz Zay. Although he blessed fans with a Christmas album around this time last year, this year he blesses fans with GOAT Talk. It might not be seasonal but it's another project of Boosie doing what he does best, hence the title of the album. Seventeen tracks in total, the project includes features from Mozzy, Bwill, RG, HoneyKomb Brazy, and Tycho Cassini.

After the release of four projects this year, we're wondering what Boosie might have up his sleeve in 2020. Perhaps we can expect Boosie to do a bit more work as an executive while pushing out more music.