Earlier this year, Twitter formally established itself as former President Donald Trump's arch-nemesis when it banned him from the text-based social media platform, and now, it appears that Instagram has been met with its match as well. Ever since his outlandish quarantine antics last year, Boosie Badazz has repeatedly violated Instagram's rules and regulations to the point where the like-driven platform had to make a final stand and ban him from using the app.

Still, that hasn't stopped Boosie from returning to the social media platform on multiple occasions. Eventually, the veteran rapper gets banned once again, and at this point, there's practically a neverending war between Boosie Badazz and Instagram.



Prince Williams/ Wireimage/Getty Images

Despite the cold shoulder that he continues to receive from Instagram, however, Boosie always finds his way back onto the social media platform, and now it looks like he's operating under the burner account @hesbackagain2021.

Boosie recently slammed Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri for repeatedly removing him from IG, and he even called Mosseri a "b*tch" and instructed his fans to spam him. According to the Neighborhood Talk, Boosie is back on the app with a vague message that some may think is directed at the Head of Instagram.

"I bet not never catch you slippin [winking emoji]," Boosie Badazz allegedly wrote in note that was to @hesbackagain2021.

The name on the profile of this alleged Boosie burner account is "Torence Hatch," which although misspelled is Boosie Badazz's government name. Here are some more posts from @hesbackagain2021. Let us know in the comments if you think that this is definitely the "Wipe Me Down" rapper's new IG.