Over the weekend, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were able to shock the world as they came out and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. No one expected the Bengals to go all the way to the championship game this season, especially when you consider how this team had virtually nothing going for it just a couple of years ago.

In many ways, this team's performance is a true miracle, and fans could not be any happier with the fact that they have Burrow under center. The man was able to win a National Championship with LSU, and his pedigree is one that is conducive to winning a Super Bowl, even if the odds aren't really in his favor.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

During his time at LSU, Burrow was admired by the likes of Boosie Badazz, who is from Louisiana. The rapper is a huge fan of LSU and he knows exactly what Burrow is capable of on a game-to-game basis. As you can see in the tweet below, Boosie even believes that Burrow will be the next Tom Brady.

"JOE BURROW IS THE NEXT TOM BRADY, BUT MORE SKILLED. IF HE PLAYS 15 to 20 YEARS HE WILL PASS BRADY N EVERY CATEGORY N FOOTBALL! HES A WINNER," Boosie wrote.

If Burrow wins the Super Bowl in two Sundays from now, then Boosie could very well be on track to providing an excellent prediction. After all, Burrow is in just his second professional season, and winning a Super Bowl would put him in very elite company.