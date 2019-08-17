Things aren't looking too good for Boosie Badazz. Back in April, just a week after he dropped his Badazz 3.5, Boosie was arrested in Newnan, Georgia. He was pulled over by police for allegedly coming close to hitting another vehicle, and when officers searched the car Boosie was driving, they reportedly found over $20K in cash, marijuana, a vape pen, a handgun, and suspected THC oil.

He was taken into custody on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule one drug, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and failure to maintain a lane while driving. Now, TMZ reports that months later, Boosie has been hit with two felony charges related to the incident as the District Attorney has included possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. The gun possession charges have been dropped.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

With Boosie at the time of his arrest was Antonio Allen, a former free safety for the New York Jets who reportedly was working as Boosie's security guard. Allen was also detained at the time and is facing the same two felony charges that Boosie was given. TMZ reports that if the men are convicted, they are looking at up to a year behind bars.