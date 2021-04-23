Say what you will about Boosie Badazz, but his fans have come to appreciate his blunt and often unapologetic manner of speaking his mind. Though some of his takes have landed him in hot water, that hasn't stopped him from voicing his thoughts whenever compelled.

Evidently, Boosie found himself moved to speak out against O.J Simpson, after Simpson offered his thoughts on the shooting death of 16-year-old Ma'khia Bryant. For context, Bryant's death at the hands of police has since sparked an emotional response, driving LeBron James to tweet "YOU'RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY" in a since-deleted post. Following Bron's message, many accused the NBA star of stoking the flames and inciting violence. O.J Simpson was one such critic, addressing LeBron with a video message of his own.

"Wait for the facts! #LeBronJames," captions Simpson. "Sometimes you need to take your time and be a little more patient before you comment on some of these bad incidents that are happening with some police departments. What I saw when I saw the full thing, the police guy had no choice, he responded. We wish he could have pulled a taser, we wish he could have done it in another way, but in that instance, if he hadn't done what he did, it appears to me that another young American would have had her life taken. I can't fault what he did. I wish it were different, but I can't fault it."

Following O.J's video message, Boosie Badazz hit Instagram Live to share a few harsh words of his own. "O.J. Simpson, how the hell you going to tell LeBron to be quiet speaking up for our race?" asks Boosie. "You supposed to be speaking up for our race. Hell, I was cheering for you. We got you free. A black man got you free! The black community got you free. And you going to tell them to chill out? You need to chill out. You better chill out."

He proceeds to flash an unflinching glare for emphasis. "Get the fu*k off LeBron's nuts. You better chill out. You're wrong, man. You supposed to be the forefronter. You supposed to be on the frontline of this black shit!"

Check out Boosie Badazz's message to OJ Simpson below.