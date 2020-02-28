When he's not speaking up to get reparations for Black people or constantly giving his unwanted opinion on Dwyane Wade's transgender child, Boosie BadAzz can actually be a pretty funny dude. Take this recent situation for example, where two young fans got him completely mixed up with fellow rapper Soulja Boy while shopping in the mall recently.



Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Now, before you hit the floor laughing too hard, let's take a look at the photo of Soulja above and then get a good look at this image of Boosie below to compare:



Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

It's worth noting that Soulja only has about two inches on Boosie, with the Fuego emcee standing at 5'8" compared to the older rapper's 5'6" stature. Speaking of age, 37-year-old Boosie also has close to a full decade on 29-year-old Soulja Boy, again creating a difference that has us scratching our heads at the confusion. The only thing these two have in common is their skin complexion, which raises other questions being that the teens who made the mixup just so happen to be white, and the Caesar fade they both are known to rock from time to time. Clearly Boosie didn't agree with the comparison, saying, "I don't look like no Soulja Boy, man!" when he captured the moment in his IG Stories. Agreed!

Take a look at the video below, and let us know if you think Boosie Badazz and Soulja Boy resemble each other at all: