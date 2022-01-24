Rappers including Money Man and others have been speaking about the benefits of psilocybin mushrooms, also known as magic mushrooms, for years. And it seems like the rest of the world is finally catching up to them.

Over the weekend, Lousiana-based rapper Boosie Badazz had his first-ever shrooms trip, documenting it on video as he experienced a high filled with psychedelic experiences, a heightened sense of happiness, and overall euphoria. The 39-year-old artist seemed to really enjoy his trip, going absolutely wild in some of the videos shared on social media.



"IM F*CKED UO OFF MUSHROOMS," tweeted Boosie on Sunday, sharing a photo of a ziplock bag filled with psilocybin mushrooms. His next video was seemingly shared from early on in his trip, running outside in the snow while wearing only his boxers and a long-sleeve shirt.

In other videos, the rapper is seen in the driver's seat of a moving vehicle, placing both of his legs on the dashboard and grinding against the steering wheel. We don't encourage driving under the influence of any substances-- especially psilocybin. The outcome can be extremely dangerous, and even fatal.

We're glad to see that Boosie enjoyed his shrooms trip and is safe after taking the wheel during his high. Take a look at the videos below.