Boosie Badazz is in the market for a brand new car because, after this weekend, it looks like he will no longer be driving his 2021 Jaguar.

In a new video uploaded to Instagram Stories, the Baton Rouge legend complains about a few scratches on his car, blasting his nephew who allegedly got into a car accident while driving it.

"My nephew's stupid ass wrecked my Jag," said Boosie in the video. "I'm pissed the fuck off. I just woke up. Who wanna buy it right now?"

Instead of just calling his insurance provider or, you know, getting the scratches painted over, Boosie seemingly just wants to get rid of the vehicle.

"'21 Jag. Got the rims on it," says Boosie as he continues. "Give me $75K, man. '21 Jag, right now. Ain't nobody got this. I'm pissed the fuck off. $75K. If not, I'm going to trade it in right now. Hit the DM."

Is anybody looking for a rare whip that was pre-owned by the one-and-only Boosie Badazz? There's no telling what's gone down in that car but, with only a few scratches, it probably wouldn't cost you too much to get the necessary repairs done. Any takers?



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images -- Boosie Badazz and his son attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019

