Twenty-four hours after catching heat over his fraternity attire, Boosie Badazz wants to make amends with Black Greek Organizations. Boosie recently was recently captured out-and-about wearing a red Kappa Alpha Psi sweater, a fit that he found while shopping at the mall. He liked the shirt, thought it looked good on him and purchased it without hesitation. However, when images of the rapper wearing the sweater circulated on the internet, Kappas took issue with the non-member sporting their attire.

Boosie was told that it was a no-no, but he stated that he thought he "would get love from wearing it not hate." He told people to calm down because it was only a fashion choice, but after being informed about the significance, it seems as if the rapper has changed his tune. In a recent Instagram video, Boosie has shared that he's launching a contest specifically for Kappas.

"They had a lotta older Kappas who was upset 'cause I wore the shirt, so Imma boss up and give back," the rapper said. Boosie stated that he wanted Kappas to do their stroll to his track "Wipe Me Down." Applicants have to submit their clips to his DMs and the top four videos will perform at Boosie Bash. Additionally, the winner will take home a $6,000 prize. "We finna turn up, man. Period."