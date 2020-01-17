Baton Rouge legend Boosie Badazz is one of the funniest men in the entire music industry, speaking candidly on just about anything he's asked during interviews. If you're tasked with formulating questions for the man, you better come up with some good ones because he can give you a whole bunch of quotes in just one sitting. From his lust for Rihanna to his comments about the infamous cucumber party this summer, Boosie is never not entertaining. During a recent conversation with self-proclaimed radio guru Terri Thomas, Boosie entered the chat with yet another goldmine, noting that the only thing he would change about his life is "fewer baby mothers."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

When asked what he would alter about his life's trajectory, Boopac noted that he would keep things relatively consistent. "I'd probably take the same route with all my troubles and stuff because that's what made me," admitted the rapper. "I would keep everything else. Probably my same kids, just fewer baby mothers. I feel like I should have skeeted in the same woman and put 'em all in her instead of being so young. You gotta watch out for that, you know, having kids at a young age."

He went on to explain the type of advice he gives his children, noting that he wants them to finish school and chase their dreams. Words of wisdom from Boosie Badazz. Never change, Boo.