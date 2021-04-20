The war between Boosie Badazz and social media giant Instagram continues... A few months ago, the Baton Rouge-based rap icon revealed that his account had been banned from the platform after hosting several nudity-filled sessions on Instagram Live and slapping a man for hundreds of dollars on his story. He returned shortly thereafter with his new account @boosienewig. According to Boosie, even that new page was taken down this week and this time, he's unsure of the reason.

"They took my ig again n I ain’t post nothin r go live," wrote Boosie on Twitter, calling out Mark Zuckerberg and alleging that his platform is racist. "WHEN U WINNING THE DEVIL GO TRY N SLOW U UP #stayfocus IM CHOSEN. Ig just be f*cking over me #racist ass b*tches."

It's unclear whether Boosie plans to return to the social network with a different username or if he has been perma-banned this time. For now, you'll want to follow him on Twitter where he will surely be sharing his popular opinions.

Recently, the rapper used his page to ask fans for food stamps, offering to exchange money for them. Perhaps that's the reason why he was booted this time around? What do you think caused his exit from IG?



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images