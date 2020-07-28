Boosie Badazz Drops Off "Paranoid (G-Mix)"

The layers of Boosie Badazz's character are shown more thoroughly in his music. Beyond the wild antics on social media, the rapper's music can sometimes reflect it but other times, he gives his audience a vivid depiction of his darkest thoughts. The rapper's latest single, "Paranoid" gives fans exactly what they love from Boosie. "I can't go to sleep, I'm paranoid/ We done too many homicides/ Caused a lot of pain, made some people cry," Boosie raps on the hook. The rapper details current issues in his life such as trouble with the mother of his child and being a fixture on TheShadeRoom while reflecting on traumatic experiences from the past that continue to haunt him.

Check out Boosie Badazz' latest single, "Paranoid" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I got blood on my hands, and I testify

Cancer in my kidney, he ain't let me die

Hope when they take a shot, I get another shot

'Cause Laila waitin' at home right now, I don't wanna die