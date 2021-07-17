Boosie Badazz Drops Off "GOAT Talk 3"

Boosie Badazz has been filling the timeline with antics but this year, specifically, it feels like he's been seldomly dropping music. Mind you, the singles he's dropped have been massive. Just a few months back, he unveiled his collab with DaBaby, "Period," along with its hilarious visuals. Now, the rapper has returned with the third installment in the GOAT Talk mixtape series. Boasting nineteen songs in total, the rapper enlists DaBaby for the aforementioned, "Period," along with BBE AJ and Pooh Shiesty for guest appearances.

GOAT Talk 3 marks the first project that Boosie Badazz dropped this year. It's unusual for him, especially since he's prone to dropping multiple mixtapes within a year. Last year, he unveiled In House, GOAT TALK 2, and Badazz Mo3 with the late Mo3.