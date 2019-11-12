Boosie Badazz Drops Brand New Banger "Southside Baby"

Boosie Badazz has been dropping serious heat all year long. The Baton Rouge native capped off 2018 on a strong note with the release of his blues album, Boosie Blues Cafe as well as his holiday-themed record, "Savage Holidays." That only set the tone for 2019 where he's already dropped off two projects and blessed countless records with guest verses. This week, he came through with his new single, "Southside Baby" which is a certified banger for the streets. With the use of repetition atop a bouncy beat, Boosie Badazz makes it clear that it's a Southside affair on his new song while detailing the reality of the streets. "Big guns hangin' when we hangin' on the street/ Our daddys was the thug, what you think that we gon' be?" He raps on the record.

"Southside Baby" is off of Boosie's forthcoming project, Talk Dat Shit that's due out on November 14th. Keep your eyes peeled for that.

Quotable Lyrics

Know you heard about that Dirty South

Know you heard about we ain't gon' talk, we shoot it out

Know you heard about that trap life, them cold and black nights

And all my n***as that ain't get to make it out