Boosie Badazz Drops A Verse On K.I. The Don's "Freak Menu"

Quarantine has left plenty of rappers working overtime to supplement the lost income from shows. Although fumbling a reality show in the midst of quarantine, Boosie Badazz has seemingly been delivering tons of guest verses with many of them seeing a release date in recent times. Most recently, he teamed up with up-and-comer K.I. The Don for their strip club-friendly banger, "Freak Menu." The song runs for a bit over 2-minutes but it pretty much sums up the type of wild sh*t you might see at one of Boosie's infamous pool parties. With a sleek West Coast bounce to it, K.I. The Don and Boosie Badazz serve up an ass-shaking anthem ready to shut down the strip clubs once they open back up.

Quotable Lyrics

She like to show titties, throw gang signs

Wet, wet, wet, make it rain time

B*tch can't do it when a n***a deep in you

Monica, Michelle, man, I got a freak menu