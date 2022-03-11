The debate regarding who and who cannot say the n-word has existed for many years and has brought about thousands of opinions. While some people don't care if white people say "n*gga," others don't believe that anyone who isn't Black should be using the word. This conversation is especially prevalent in Hip Hop as rappers often pen lyrics that include the term, but when white audiences sing along, it has made some people angry.

A select few artists have made it clear during their live shows that their white fans should refrain from singing the word, while other rappers don't care. Boosie Badazz revealed that he lands in the latter crowd after telling VladTV that he wants his fans to enjoy themselves.

“How do I feel about it? I feel like they’re a fan,” Boosie said. “They’re not coming saying ‘n*gger!’ You know? I feel like they’re a fan, they’re singing their music. It’s a different type of weight in a conversation. That’s different from a fan.” Even after Vlad introduced a hypothetical scenario, Boosie was unmoved.

"I got white fans bro. N*gga, I got the trailer parks, n*gga. Yeah, they got ’em everywhere across the world," said the rapper. "Every white boy is different. You can’t specifically mix no kind of white race cause they got white boys who hard as steel, bro. I been around them, in the penitentiary. I been around them. N*gga, they gone beat you up. You gon beat them up for five minutes, ten minutes straight, but in the end, they don’t stop and they got a lot of respect.”

As usual, Boosie has elicited mixed reactions. Check out his clip from his VladTV interview below.

