The government is currently advising against any largescale public gatherings, cancelling concerts, festivals, and more and even putting a hold on the NBA, NHL, and MLS seasons. The coronavirus pandemic is pretty wild and we encourage everybody to practice everyday hygiene -- like washing your hands with soap and water often throughout the day -- in order to slow the spread of the disease. Boosie Badazz was frustrated when he found out that his Boosie Bash party was cancelled last night but he seemingly doesn't care about social distancing because he went ahead and rescheduled the block party for this weekend.

"It’s official Sunday Everyone pull up," wrote the legendary rapper, inviting everybody to the third annual Boosie Bash in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Earlier, Boosie ranted about how schools were not yet cancelled but his block party, which brings together thousands of black people annually, was. He says that, if any other artist had planned the get-together, they would already have gotten a key to the city.

The all-ages event is set to go down this weekend but we're almost certain that the re-scheduled event will be cancelled too. At this point, the government needs to hammer down on social events in order to respond appropriately to the virus. That, unfortunately, means the temporary postponement of Boosie Bash.