Messy Wendy Williams is back in the news because of her latest comments about Youngboy Never Broke Again-- somebody that she has criticized heavily in the past. While many of Wendy's comments about the 21-year-old rapper have been about his seven children, the gossiper took aim at YB because of his recent arrest on Monday evening.



Dominik Bindl, Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Youngboy was arrested following a hot pursuit in Los Angeles, getting caught by a K-9 unit after reportedly fleeing from the cops and the feds. He was taken into custody and indicted on two charges related to his September 2020 arrest. Speaking about the rapper's arrest on her talk show, Wendy had nothing nice to say about the "Make No Sense" artist, prompting the rapper's mother to make some insulting comments of her own overnight. It's not only members of YB's family that are angry about Wendy's incessant hate on Youngboy-- even Boosie Badazz is pissed about what she had to say.

"He's got to go to jail," she said on Tuesday. "How do you do a hot pursuit? There are innocent people out here. You could have hurt innocent people in your hot pursuit and running through people's backyards. Nobody wants that. Bringing down the property value."

Boosie is backing up his fellow Baton Rouge-raised rap peer by firing off some strongly-worded tweets in Wendy's direction, poking fun at her cocaine habit, which she has gone to rehab for. "Stop it Wendy Williams You Did A Hot 21 Kilos Of Coke Before Your 21st Bday All The Way Till Your Amazing Tumble," wrote the rap icon on Wednesday morning.

What do you think about what Wendy said?