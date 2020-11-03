mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Boosie Badazz Delivers Post-Halloween Terror On "Candy Man"

Aron A.
November 02, 2020 21:11
145 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Candy Man
Boosie Badazz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Boosie Badazz pays homage to the 1992 horror film on his latest offering.


It's no longer Halloween but it did look like everyone went up over the weekend. The costumes evidently were top-tier among the rich who had equally elaborate photoshoots to accompany their costumes. There weren't a whole lot of Halloween songs that dropped but Boosie Badazz did slide in on November 1st with a horror. The rapper shared his latest single, "Candy Man" along with a spooky visual that enhances the eeriness of the song. Boosie details murder and torture as he reflects those that "left me for dead like Candy Man."

Perhaps Jordan Peele picks up on the new offering from Boosie and adds it to the soundtrack to his remake that's expected to be released in 2021. Keep your eyes peeled for that and peep Boosie's new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Oh, you speakin' my name?
You say it in vein
You must want that pain
Got blood on your name
Bitch, I'm yo Candy Man

Boosie Badazz
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  145
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Boosie Badazz
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Boosie Badazz Delivers Post-Halloween Terror On "Candy Man"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject