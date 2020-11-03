Boosie Badazz Delivers Post-Halloween Terror On "Candy Man"

It's no longer Halloween but it did look like everyone went up over the weekend. The costumes evidently were top-tier among the rich who had equally elaborate photoshoots to accompany their costumes. There weren't a whole lot of Halloween songs that dropped but Boosie Badazz did slide in on November 1st with a horror. The rapper shared his latest single, "Candy Man" along with a spooky visual that enhances the eeriness of the song. Boosie details murder and torture as he reflects those that "left me for dead like Candy Man."

Perhaps Jordan Peele picks up on the new offering from Boosie and adds it to the soundtrack to his remake that's expected to be released in 2021. Keep your eyes peeled for that and peep Boosie's new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Oh, you speakin' my name?

You say it in vein

You must want that pain

Got blood on your name

Bitch, I'm yo Candy Man