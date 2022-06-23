When Boosie Badazz goes viral, it's not necessarily for the right reasons. However, that isn't always the case. This week, the rapper was spotted leaping to the defense of a woman who was being berated by a man. A short clip surfaced online this week that showed Boosie telling a man to back off after two women, who appear to be employees at a hotel, were being scolded by the individual.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"I'm a man. You not going to talk to me like that. I will beat the fuck out you," Boosie says in the video. "You not gonna talk to her like that. I will beat your ass... You not going to disrespect no woman like that, bro. C'mon, she telling you she's -- everybody saying they're sorry. You heard both, bruh. She keep telling you she's sorry. Everybody saying they're sorry and you're still messing with her."

As the brief clip began making its rounds online, Boosie decided to add more context to the clip, claiming that the man was "doing the most."

"The reason I told that man that because he backed a woman down until she could do nothing .He kept approaching her after she said sorry. Then he said no you go apologize to my wife too â¼ï¸ he was doing the most don’t let the video fool u," he tweeted.

No word from the individual who was at the receiving end of Boosie's words but he certainly didn't look like he was ready for smoke.