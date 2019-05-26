Boosie Badazz Comes Through With "Off The Flap" Music Video

Boosie Badazz releases his latest music video for "Off The Flap."

Boosie Badazz has blessed fans with a ton of music since November. He came through with his album, Boosie Blues Cafe, a project that found him straying from his typical Southern Rap sounds and shifting towards blues. Although it surprised people, it definitely worked out for the rapper. A month later, he blessed fans with his Christmas album and in March, he dropped off his project, Badazz 3.5. Now, he's back with his new video for "Off The Flap."

Boosie Badazz posts up with the click in the NSFW video for "Off The Flap." The video features Boosie and his squad posting up in front of a trap house while they smoke, drink, play dice, tote guns and the rapper performs his single. The video also cuts to footage of Boosie Badazz surrounded by women twerking around him so just a heads up, it's probably not best to watch this in the office.