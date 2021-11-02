There are artists who buckle after being pressured by social media and then there is Boosie Badazz. The rapper's often colorful commentary has repeatedly gone viral as his unfiltered perspectives on pop culture caused social media conversations. However, not everyone agrees with his takes, and his most recent backlash came from his back and forth trolling with Lil Nas X.

Boosie squared off against critics after he tweeted for Lil Nas X to take his own life, in addition to calling him a "f**got," but the Louisiana icon remains unmoved. In a recent, brief video shared online, Boosie seemed encouraged by interactions he recently had with fans.

According to Boosie, he was out and about, minding his business when he was approached by several people who praised him for speaking his truth.

"I was out making groceries, eight different people came up to me and told me man, you the voice I ain't got, bruh," said Boosie. "Eight different people told me man, don't let nobody silence you, bruh. You all we got, bruh. Eight different people just told me that in three hours. Like, man, sh*t crazy, man."

"About four women and four dudes said the exact same thing," the rapper continued. "I'm making a difference." Watch Boosie's video below and let us know if you agree with those eight people.