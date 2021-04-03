Boosie is one of the more hilarious figures on social media and he isn't afraid to speak his mind whenever he sees fit. This has led to some legendary rants over the years and even if you aren't a hip-hop fan, you can probably recognize who Boosie is. Unfortunately for the artist, he had a run-in with one fan recently who hit him with a case of mistaken identity, which is never a fun time.

In the clip posted to Instagram, Boosie walks around a mall and angrily recounts an encounter he had with a woman who thought he was Flava Flav. Boosie put an end to that interaction extremely quickly as he noted that he is not, in fact, Flava Flav and that people should know who he is.

Misidentifying people on such an obvious level can certainly be seen as a sign of disrespect, so it shouldn't be at all surprising that Boosie felt this way. After all, he and Flava Flav are two completely different people, and they should be respected as such.

Despite this, misidentification happens all of the time, so we're sure this won't be the last time it happens to Boosie. For his sake, we hope we are wrong on that one.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images