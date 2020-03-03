Following the announcement that By Us For Us and HotNewHipHop were teaming up for a full-fledged Boosie Badazz reality TV show called Badazz Boosie, one thing has become abundantly clear: antics are coming. In full force, at that.

Never one to pull punches or hold his tongue in the name of decorum, the amusing yet rough-around-the-edges Louisiana rapper seems like he has been waiting his entire life for this moment. And lord knows he's already been hamming it up for the cameras. Whether he's shooting a family-choreographed shot at Rihanna or trying his hand at securing a basketball scholarship, Boosie's recent demeanor has been brimming with joie de vivre.

Unable to contain his excitement, Boosie decided to express himself through some garage athletics. Gearing up to land a scintillating dunk, Boosie throws double-dribble etiquette out the window and soars headlong for the net. Unfortunately, his valiant attempt falls flat -- not only does the ball miss, but his exuberance also sends the entire net careening to the ground.

At the very least, the struggle dunk proved entertaining for a variety of rappers, many of whom slid into his comments with the guffaws. 21 Savage, YFN Lucci, Ty Dolla $ign, Stunna 4 Vegas, Yungeen Ace and more had a laugh at his expense, a testament to Boosie's supportive circle of friends -- though it's unlikely any of them will be selecting him at the next pickup game. We can only assume that he'll bring a similar energy to Badazz Boosie -- be sure to check out the trailer right here.